Matt Daher, Outside the Sphere, Timothy Russell

$8.

press release: Kicking off October with a night of electronically augmented performance!

The night begins with Michael Brenneis and Tony Barba's: Outside the Sphere, an electro-acoustic collaboration of tenor saxophone and drums, featuring signal path manipulation and electronic instruments of all description.

Outside the sphere the landscape does not exist. Each page of the map unfolds, blank. Every step draws new forms, lays new pathways, connects new passages. Behind us, our footfalls erase themselves. Outside the sphere the machines are alive. Just like you and me, they breathe. Periodically they exert themselves, goading us to steer them, subdue them. At times we can do this, other times they dominate as we withdraw.

Then, Matt Dahler, who is on tour from Detroit, will be performing his “The Wisdom To Know the Difference”. It is an exploration of control on both a sonic and a spiritual level. Vocals and acoustic drums processed, blended with lush textures, triggering other sonic events at varying degrees of randomness. A song-structured web of intended and unintended sonic consequences emerges, bringing free jazz, ambient, noise, hip-hop, art rock, and chance operations into communion in sound and process.. An inquiry into the limits of control, the ease/suffering of clarity/confusion around those limits. The ever-shifting nature of those limits. An analogy in sound for these human predicaments.

https://vimeo.com/359465682

https://vimeo.com/314429754

Finally, Timothy Russell will be ending the night with "2325 Bear Gulch Road, 2/18/19 ". Through an electronically augmented exploration of percussion and synthesis, memories of time and place intersect the present, welcoming audience into the intimate.

--

www.avoidancepolicy.com