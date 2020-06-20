Matt DeBlass, Eric de los Santos

× Expand https://www.facebook.com/MattDeBlassCeltic/ Matt DeBlass

press release: Bos Mead Hall is happy to host several instrumental musicians in our back parking lot on Saturday. We know you are all thirsty for music, so we felt that an outdoor event with proper distancing might be pretty popular.

We will be selling mead and beer that you can enjoy while you take in some excellent local instrumental musicians. Please bring your own camp chair or folding chair if you want a place to sit. This is a super low-key, unamplified event. Our outdoor capacity during Phase 2 of Reopen is 100 people, so we'll have to keep an eye on it.

Please make sure you come prepared to tip Matt, Eric and the other awesome musicians who join us.

***

Matt DeBlass, Celtic Music is an acoustic musician from Madison, Wisconsin who not only can't decide what instrument he plays, but can't make up his mind on a genre either. However, this weekend we know we are getting harp music!

I don't know if he's more myth than legend or more legend than myth, but Eric De Los Santos has been enchanting people with marimba and musical mastery for a good long time.