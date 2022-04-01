ONLINE: Matt DeBlass

× Expand https://www.facebook.com/MattDeBlassCeltic/ Matt DeBlass

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse webcast concert: https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

media release: The Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse presents Matt DeBlass in an online concert. Matt is a singer and multi-instrumentalist from the Easton, Pennsylvania area. He specializes in Celtic harp, percussion and mandolin, and performs instrumentals, as well as songs from Ireland, Scotland, England and the United States, He's an accomplished player of the bodhran, a frame drum used in traditional Irish music. More info at https://www.mattdeblass.com

Free concert with donations accepted.