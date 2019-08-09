Matt Endres Group

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

press release:The Matt Endres Group is host to some of the most in demand working musicians in the Midwest. Original compositions by members of the group take a progressive approach to modern jazz.

Featuring:

-Johannes Wallmann (Piano/Director Of Jazz Studies @ UW)

-Paul Dietrich (Trumpet)

-Ben Ferris (Bass)

-Matt Endres (drums & cymbals)

House concerts are casual, intimate, solo or small ensemble musical performances that take place right in the River Arts on Water Gallery.  No tickets are required, but a $5-$10 donation at the door is appreciated.  All proceeds benefit River Arts Inc. programs.

View Map
608-643-5215
