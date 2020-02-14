Matt Endres Quartet with Chip McNeill

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Chip McNeill is currently a tenured full professor and Chairman of Jazz Studies at The   University of Illinois. He was formerly associate professor and Director of Jazz Studies at Florida International University. Prior to that he was associate professor and Director of Jazz Studies at Virginia Tech University for six years. He currently tours with Doc Severinsen and the Tonight Show Band as well as with Grammy award winning vocalist Natalie Cole. 

Matthew Charles Endres: Adjunct Professor of Music the University of Wisconsin-Madison Mead Witter School of Music Jazz Studies/Applied Drum Set/ Jazz History

Cover $15 (students $10 with ID)

608-630-9089
