press release: Mount Horeb Mail news editor and author Matt Geiger will unveil his second book, Astonishing Tales!* (Your Astonishment May Vary), at Mount Horeb’s Driftless Historium History Center (100 S 2nd St) on Friday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Geiger will read selections from Astonishing Tales!*, a compendium of collected and never-before-published musings on the amazing aspects that present themselves within the context of everyday life. Geiger, who has a degree in philosophy, operates from the premise presented by Jorge Luis Borges, who says that the thing philosophers really seek, more than truth, more even than knowledge, is the opportunity to be amazed. His montage of personal stories documents this wide-eyed perspective on his own Neanderthal DNA, death, the holidays, dandelion, doppelgangers and much more.

Matt will be joined by special guest Bonnie (Logan) Bakken, who served as cover model for the book. A book signing will follow, with attendees offered the opportunity to purchase Astonishing Tales!* one day before it even hits the shelves. Guests will also be offered wine and light refreshments.

This event is a partnership effort of the Mount Horeb Public Library and the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society. It is free and open to all; reservations not required.