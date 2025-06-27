× Expand courtesy Matt Krueger The three members of Matt Krueger's TROUBLE. Matt Krueger's TROUBLE

media release: Friday Night Live Music Series outdoors in Esser Square in Cross Plains, from 6-8pm, outside of The Creekside Scoop and Crossroads Coffeehouse (moves inside Crossroads if it rains).

Matt Krueger's TROUBLE is a Wisconsin-based acoustic music group featuring Jerry Fitzpatrick on guitar, Jeff Helmuth on bass, Matt Krueger on tenor dobro, and Joe Godat on mandolin. The band covers songs from various artists such as Garcia Grisman, The Grateful Dead, Little Feat, Old And In The Way, New Riders Of The Purple Sage, and more. With their unique interpretations and adventurous spirit, they take listeners on an exhilarating musical journey that's far from your typical acoustic experience and definitely not your grandpa's bluegrass band. Whether as an opener or headliner, Matt Krueger's TROUBLE is sure to deliver an unforgettable show. Performances are anything but ordinary—the band pushes the boundaries and elevates acoustic music to daring new heights.