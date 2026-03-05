× Expand courtesy Matt Krueger The four members of Matt Krueger's TROUBLE in the great outdoors. Matt Krueger's TROUBLE

media release: Matt Krueger's TROUBLE is a Wisconsin-based acoustic music group featuring Jerry Fitzpatrick on guitar, Joe Godat on mandolin, Jeff Helmuth on bass, and Matt Krueger on tenor dobro. The band covers songs from various artists such as Garcia Grisman, The Grateful Dead, Little Feat, Old And In The Way, New Riders Of The Purple Sage, and more. With their unique interpretations and adventurous spirit, they take listeners on an exhilarating musical journey that's far from your typical acoustic experience and definitely not your grandpa's bluegrass band. Whether as an opener or headliner, Matt Krueger's TROUBLE is sure to deliver an unforgettable show. Performances are anything but ordinary—the band pushes the boundaries and elevates acoustic music to daring new heights.