media release: Following a year of sold-out shows nationwide, comedian Matt Mathews will extend his wildly popular Boujee On A Budget Tour into 2026 with 22 newly announced dates across the U.S., including a stop at Orpheum Theater in Madison, WI, on June 19.

WATCH THE NEW DATES ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO HERE

Mathews’ Boujee On A Budget Tour has already sold over 135,000 tickets nationwide, cementing its status as one of comedy’s most in-demand runs. Now nearing 100 shows, the tour continues to grow as fans flock to his blend of raw, relatable humor and unapologetic authenticity. This December, the 2025 run will wrap with a special taping at the world famous Ryman Auditorium and his first hometown arena performance.

Mathews’ storytelling draws on his life as a boudoir photographer, barrel racer, farmer, proud Alabamian, and LGBTQ+ trailblazer. With a fanbase of over 12 million strong and 1 billion views across platforms, his influence extends far beyond the stage. In addition to touring, Mathews is preparing to release his debut self-titled music album later this year, following the singles “What a War” and “Joke’s On Me.”

TICKET INFO: Tickets for the new dates will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, October 28 at 10 AM through Wednesday, October 29 at 10 PM. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Thursday, October 30 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com.