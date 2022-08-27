Matt Nathanson, Donovan Woods

media release: JUNO Award winning singer-songwriter Donovan Woods has announced he will support Matt Nathanson on a massive, seven-week tour across the U.S. Woods co-wrote the title-track of Matt Nathanson’s just announced upcoming album, Boston Accent, which is due to arrive on July 29.

Earlier this year, the ever busy Woods returned with the Big Hurt Boy EP via his own End Times Music, which included the single, “ Leave When You Go ” feat. Ralph. And more recently a collaboration with Australian songwriter Ziggy Alberts, entitled “ THE SUN & THE SEA .”

With Big Hurt Boy, Woods looked to capture more of an ‘undone’ quality, wanting to “get back to the feeling that my early recordings had,” notes the winner of the 2019 JUNO Award for ‘Contemporary Roots Album’ (for Both Ways). And yet, while Big Hurt Boy was recorded largely live, harnessing the electricity of a roomful of musicians laying down tracks in the studio, the collection brims with some of the luminous production touches Woods has been adding to this repertoire lately, such as on “I Won’t Mention It Again,” which opens featuring just Woods on banjo and vocals, before fading into a spectral backdrop of electronic textures and layers of lush harmonies.

Along with “Leave When You Go,” Big Hurt Boy features “ I Hope You Change Your Mind ” co-written with David Hodges (Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran), released last autumn, wrapping what proved to be a transformative year for the Ontario-based musician. Woods dueted with the GRAMMY Award winning O’Donovan on “IOWA,” while making a foray into anthemic dance pop as the featured vocalist on Dabin & Nurko’s “When This Is Over.”

Along with his work as an in-demand songwriter, whose work has been recorded by the likes of Tim McGraw (“Portland, Maine”) and Lady A’s Charles Kelley (“Leaving Nashville”), and co-writes with a diverse group of songwriters, such as Tom Douglas, Lori McKenna, Brandy Clark, Ashley Monroe, Dustin Christensen, Femke Weidema, Steve Robson, and Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies), a budding truth about Woods has emerged: as respected as he is as a solo artist, he’s evolving and upending our expectations of how his music sounds. His songs have grown more dimensional, emboldened by new sonic landscapes, reminding us that classic songwriting transcends genre.