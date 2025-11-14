from the KHoRM newsletter:

November 14, 8 pm (doors 7) Matt Pond PA/Anya Marina, suggested donation $20.

It's been just over a decade since Matt Pond last played the basement, so I am flattered that he told his booking agent he would love to come back on this, one of his infrequent tours. His most recent release, The Ballad of the Natural Lines, continues his obsession with the beauty of nature, and beautiful songs.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.