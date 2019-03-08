DJs Matt Rissi, Dan Efex, Cookeekick

press release: Doors at 9 pm $free before 10, $5 after. 21+

Nearly seven years have passed since Madison was last able to SPOIL themselves at the Inferno, and there have been some changes around town... For one, there is no longer an Inferno. In fact, the true nightclubs and dance halls that once made our city so great and unique, seemed to be disappearing exponentially, to the point of disillusion. But, finally, we might just have a place for us again... A place for the experimental, the avant-garde, the macabre, the hard, the shocking, the dark, unique and underground music, culture and vibe. There is now a Crucible Nightclub! With this venue, newly opened, the people spoke out loud and clear... and we heard you. So... Illuminatus Productions presents... the return of... SPOIL!

Friday, March 8, 2019 @ Crucible Nightclub, 3116 Commercial Ave.

help us once again CELEBRATE LIFE, TECHNO AND THE PURSUIT OF SOMETHING GOOD on the dance floor with some of the Midwest's finest talent:

DAN EFEX - Acid/Hardcore/Techno/Psy/ Trance - Illinois

https://www.discogs.com/ artist/101347-Dan-Efex

http://thedjlist.com/djs/dan- efex/

COOKEEKICK - Hybridized/Experimental/ Techno/Glatch - Midwest u.s.a.

aka:

NICK KICK - Home Made Techno/Acid

KEE - Hybridized Techno Glatch

DJ COOK - Techno

Come join us once again, for a night of celebratory nonsensical debauchery!

ONLY $5 • FREE BEFORE 10PM • DOORS 9PM-2AM • 21&UP W/ VALID ID

You deserve to SPOIL yourself the first Friday of every month at CRUCIBLE NIGHTCLUB!