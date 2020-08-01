press release: Matt Rodgers is one of those bassists that has the ability to play any style of music you throw at him, and his versatility has led him to play with more groups than can be named here. Rock & Pop, Jazz & Gypsy swing, to Latin & Afro-Pop, he has played them all. Having personally received instruction from Jazz legend Richard Davis, Rodgers can move easily from playing funk grooves on his electric bass, to thumping out mellow lines on the upright. Free.