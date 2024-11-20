Matt Schneider
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.
media release: Matt Schneider DMA Percussion Recital
Matt Schneider
Anna Desfor
Jaime Cardenas
Tanner Day
Ethan Patterson
Mikey Speziale
Andrew Kinsey
Karl Olsen
Chamber Percussion Ensemble
Program
Time’s Arc – Anthondy Di Sanza
Komorebi Toshio Mashima (1949-2016)
I. Keyaki
II. Mimosa
III. Elm
Intermission
Mudra Bob Becker (b. 1947)
Espritu Libre Stephen Whibley
Charleston Capers G.H. Greene (1893-1970)
With more than a decade of experience playing percussion and a diverse teaching background, Matt Schneider enjoys performing and helping students pursue music and develop the skills to excel in the current musical setting. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Texas A&M University-Commerce, a master’s degree and performer’s certificate in Percussion Performance from Northern Illinois University, and is currently working on his Doctor of Music Arts in Percussion Performance from University of Wisconsin.
Alongside his studies in classical percussion, Schneider has studied numerous world musics, including Middle Eastern drumming, Javanese Gamelan, and Brazilian music. Additionally, he is studying engineering and instrument building, which is the focus of his doctoral minor.