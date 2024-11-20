Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Matt Schneider DMA Percussion Recital

Matt Schneider

Anna Desfor

Jaime Cardenas

Tanner Day

Ethan Patterson

Mikey Speziale

Andrew Kinsey

Karl Olsen

Chamber Percussion Ensemble

Program

Time’s Arc – Anthondy Di Sanza

Komorebi Toshio Mashima (1949-2016)

I. Keyaki

II. Mimosa

III. Elm

Intermission

Mudra Bob Becker (b. 1947)

Espritu Libre Stephen Whibley

Charleston Capers G.H. Greene (1893-1970)

With more than a decade of experience playing percussion and a diverse teaching background, Matt Schneider enjoys performing and helping students pursue music and develop the skills to excel in the current musical setting. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Texas A&M University-Commerce, a master’s degree and performer’s certificate in Percussion Performance from Northern Illinois University, and is currently working on his Doctor of Music Arts in Percussion Performance from University of Wisconsin.

Alongside his studies in classical percussion, Schneider has studied numerous world musics, including Middle Eastern drumming, Javanese Gamelan, and Brazilian music. Additionally, he is studying engineering and instrument building, which is the focus of his doctoral minor.