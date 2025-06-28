from the KHoRM newsletter: June 28, 7 pm (doors at 6) Matt the Electrician, suggested donation $20

The last time I saw Matt the Electrician he was opening for Carsie Blanton and absolutely wowing a Stoughton Opera House crowd. I'm hoping at least some of those people are on my mailing list. Matt's songs are smart and relatable, but also quirky and whimsical. If you've seen him you know. If you haven't, well, what are you waiting for?

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Reservations for all shows must be made via righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.