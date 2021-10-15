Matt Ulery's Delicate Charms

media relsase: Matt Ulery - double bass and compositions Quin Kirchner - drums Paul Bedal - piano; Greg Ward - alto saxophone James Davis - trumpet.

Bassist/Composer, Matt Ulery, restless with new compositional works and ensemble projects, is proud to announce the release of his ninth album as a bandleader on vinyl LP, CD, and digital release. His new jazz quintet album, Delicate Charms, is fervent and spellbinding. To be released on October 15th on Woolgathering Records, Delicate Charms perfectly captures the energy, dynamic nuance and sensitivity of the performers who grace each of the Ulery-penned tracks. The album features Greg Ward on alto saxophone, Zach Brock on violin, Rob Clearfield on piano, Quin Kirchner on drums and Matt Ulery playing double bass on all tracks. The ensemble will celebrate the release of Delicate Charms with two record release shows at the Chicago’s The Green Mill Jazz Club on November 1st and 2nd. The unusual instrumentation of alto saxophone and violin paired with a traditional rhythm section comprised of piano, bass and drums produces wonderful opportunities to explore an array of fresh colors, textures and blends of melody. The interaction between Ward’s alto saxophone and Brock’s violin creates a singular, unique tone when playing in unison and a warm density when playing contrapuntally.