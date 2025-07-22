media release: Rising pop star Matteo Bocelli announced U.S. tour dates for his Falling in Love World Tour. Matteo will kick off his US tour in New York City at The Gramercy Theatre on September 11 and will include 14 dates across the country, including a stop at The Sun Rose in Los Angeles on September 16. With his eagerly-anticipated second album, Falling In Love, due out on September 12, Matteo Bocelli steps confidently into the spotlight as the next generation artist, with the heart of a poet and the reach of a global star.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://www. matteobocelli.it/tour/.

Falling in Love was recorded in his hometown of Tuscany with producer Martin Terefe (Shawn Mendes, Jason Mraz) and a world-class ensemble. The album connects Matteo with his roots while also capturing the spirit of timeless romance Falling in Love marks a new era for Matteo, blending his classical, Italian heritage with modern pop for a taste of ‘la dolce vita’ - the album is steeped in the romance and elegance only Italy can provide.

He recently spoke with People Magazine about the album and its inspirations.

Matteo co-wrote all of the album’s original songs, collaborating with acclaimed songwriters including Terefe, Toby Gad (Beyoncé, John Legend), Iain Archer (Snow Patrol), and Johan Carlsson (Ariana Grande). The result is a collection of songs that explores love, vulnerability, and connection, all while showcasing his skill not only as a vocalist but also as a pianist and musician.

The first single from the album, “To Get To Love You” is out now . Co-written with Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Kacey Musgraves), the heart-wrenching ballad samples the classic soundtrack to the 1968 French drama, The Private Lesson.

Matteo’s cross-medium talents have also seen him star in a global GUESS fashion campaign, act alongside Idris Elba, and appear alongside his family in The Simpsons’ festive special Feliz Navidad.