Matteo Lane

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7:30 & 10 pm, 9/16-17, Comedy on State. $30.

media release: MATTEO LANE is a New York-based comedian whose stand-up special can be seen on Netflix’s THE COMEDY LINEUP. He’s also appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, HBO’s CRASHING and WILL & GRACE. Matteo is currently developing an animated series Kickass Drag Queen, together with Bob the Drag Queen, Gary Sanchez and Unicorn Island Productions, and co-hosts the podcast Inside the Closet together with Emma Willmann. Not limited to just stand up, Matteo also performs a live cabaret, Streisand at the Bon Soir, to great critical acclaim. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer before starting his comedy career.

Info

Comedy
608-256-0099
