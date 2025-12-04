7 pm on 12/4 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 12/5-6. $62-$43.

media release: MATTEO LANE is a multifaceted talent known for his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess and artistic versatility. Hailing from Chicago, Lane’s comedic journey has taken him from New York City comedy clubs to sold-out performances across the globe, including Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center. His next stand-up special will debut on Hulu in May 2025.

Previously named as one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” and described by Advocate as “bold and unflinchingly genuine,” Lane tackles a wide range of topics from his experiences as a gay

man to hilarious insights into everyday life. His special “Hair Plugs & Heartache” and the fan favorite “The Advice Special,” have all garnered millions of views. On screen, his credits include the Amazon Original film, “Upgraded,” the Netflix series “Survival of the Thickest” opposite Michelle Buteau, the feature film “Molli & Max in the Future,” which premiered at SXSW, and Netflix’s all-queer stand-up special “Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution.” Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo has lived in Italy as an oil painter and classically trained opera singer before starting his comedy career.