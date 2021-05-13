Matteo Lane
Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
7:30 pm on 5/13 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 5/14-15, Comedy on State. $20-$15.
media release: MATTEO LANE is a New York-based comedian whose stand-up special can be seen on Netflix’s THE COMEDY LINEUP. He’s also appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, HBO’s CRASHING and WILL & GRACE. Matteo is currently developing an animated series Kickass Drag Queen, together with Bob the Drag Queen, Gary Sanchez and Unicorn Island Productions, and co-hosts the podcast Inside the Closet together with Emma Willmann. Not limited to just stand up, Matteo also performs a live cabaret, Streisand at the Bon Soir, to great critical acclaim. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer before starting his comedy career.
COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES AND PROTOCOLS (as of May)
Capacity: 100
For the safety of our customers and staff, please do not attend if any of the following pertain to you:
- Experiencing flu like symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue, or shortness of breath.
- You may have been exposed to COVID-19
- Have traveled in the past 48 hours
For Guests:
- Guests will have temps checked with a contactless thermometer upon arrival.
- Guests are required to wear masks for entry. Masks must be worn at all times at the venue, except when taking a sip from a beverage at your table. You must remask after sipping.
- Hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the building. Frequent hand washing or sanitizing is recommended.
- Seating capacity in the showroom is limited per Madison and Dane county guidelines. Tables are placed a minimum of 6 feet apart and no more than six people will be allowed to sit at a table. All patrons seated together must be members of the same household.
- Menus are disposed of after each show and replaced with new ones between shows.
- Showroom, bathrooms and lobby will be fully sanitized before, during and after all shows.
For Staff:
- All staff has received proper training on the required procedures and practices to maintain a safe environment.
- A pre-shift health check will be performed on all staff prior to events including a health screening and questionnaire.
- Staff members are required to wear masks and gloves.
- Any staff who feels ill or may have been exposed to Covid will be required to stay home until cleared.