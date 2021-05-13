7:30 pm on 5/13 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 5/14-15, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

media release: MATTEO LANE is a New York-based comedian whose stand-up special can be seen on Netflix’s THE COMEDY LINEUP. He’s also appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, HBO’s CRASHING and WILL & GRACE. Matteo is currently developing an animated series Kickass Drag Queen, together with Bob the Drag Queen, Gary Sanchez and Unicorn Island Productions, and co-hosts the podcast Inside the Closet together with Emma Willmann. Not limited to just stand up, Matteo also performs a live cabaret, Streisand at the Bon Soir, to great critical acclaim. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer before starting his comedy career.

COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES AND PROTOCOLS (as of May)

Capacity: 100

For the safety of our customers and staff, please do not attend if any of the following pertain to you:

Experiencing flu like symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue, or shortness of breath.

You may have been exposed to COVID-19

Have traveled in the past 48 hours

For Guests:

Guests will have temps checked with a contactless thermometer upon arrival.

Guests are required to wear masks for entry. Masks must be worn at all times at the venue, except when taking a sip from a beverage at your table. You must remask after sipping.

Hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the building. Frequent hand washing or sanitizing is recommended.

Seating capacity in the showroom is limited per Madison and Dane county guidelines. Tables are placed a minimum of 6 feet apart and no more than six people will be allowed to sit at a table. All patrons seated together must be members of the same household.

Menus are disposed of after each show and replaced with new ones between shows.

Showroom, bathrooms and lobby will be fully sanitized before, during and after all shows.

For Staff: