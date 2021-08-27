press release: Madison’s Central BID presents this “Summer in YOUR City” FREE outdoor concert series. Come join us at Lisa Link Peace Park for a concert every other Friday from 7 - 9pm from June - August.

These classical guitar concerts, held at Lisa Link Peace Park feature a special partnership with the Madison Classical Guitar Society and feature local classical guitarists! Local artists perform in this beautiful downtown public space located along State Street - the city's best shopping and dining area. Grab dinner from a nearby restaurant or enjoy your favorite ice cream cone. This event is kid-friendly. Hosted by: Gabor Szarvas of Madison Classical Guitar Society

SCHEDULE

6/11 - Christopher Allen

6/25 - Timothy Steis

7/9 - Miles McConnell

7/23 - Duo Tarrega, Leonardo Quintero

8/13 - Marcus De Jesus

8/27 - Matthew Ackerman

To learn more about Madison Classical Guitar Society, head HERE