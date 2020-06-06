Matthew Adam & Emily Campbell
Fisher King Winery, Verona 1105 Laser St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Mellow out with this two piece acoustic group out of a small town called Raymond. Matthew Adam and Emily Ann play a variety of classic rock, folk, jazz, and blues. Guitarist and vocals.
Fisher King's safety protocols during Forward Dane, phase 1: 25% indoor capacity currently, per Dane County re-opening guidance, social distancing (tables are 6' apart), hand sanitizer and frequent cleaning, and staff will be wearing masks.
Info
Fisher King Winery, Verona 1105 Laser St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Music