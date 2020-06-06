Matthew Adam & Emily Campbell

press release: Mellow out with this two piece acoustic group out of a small town called Raymond. Matthew Adam and Emily Ann play a variety of classic rock, folk, jazz, and blues. Guitarist and vocals.

Fisher King's safety protocols during Forward Dane, phase 1: 25% indoor capacity currently, per Dane County re-opening guidance, social distancing (tables are 6' apart), hand sanitizer and frequent cleaning, and staff will be wearing masks.