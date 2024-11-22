Matthew Dahler, Avoidancepolicy, Hendrix Gullixson

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 7 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10 /

An evening of ambient explorations from Detroit-based drummer / sound artist / counselor Matthew Daher, with two Madison artists, Avoidancepolicy and Hendrix Gullixson.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.