Matthew Endres Quartet with Ryan Tomski

media release: Join us for an evening of jazz with the Matthew Endres Quartet featuring pianist and composer Dr. Ryan Tomski on Friday, April 24, at 7:00pm. Doors at 6:30pm. $10.

Drums & Cymbals: Dr. Matthew Endres

Piano: Dr. Ryan Tomski

Saxophone: Arun Luthra

Bass: Matt Heredia