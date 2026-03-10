Matthew Endres Quartet with Ryan Tomski
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Matthew Endres
A close-up of Matthew Endres.
Matthew Endres
media release: Join us for an evening of jazz with the Matthew Endres Quartet featuring pianist and composer Dr. Ryan Tomski on Friday, April 24, at 7:00pm. Doors at 6:30pm. $10.
Drums & Cymbals: Dr. Matthew Endres
Piano: Dr. Ryan Tomski
Saxophone: Arun Luthra
Bass: Matt Heredia
