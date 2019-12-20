Matthew & Gunnar Nelson

press release: Christmas with the Nelsons tells the story of three family Christmases in the lives of America’s First Family of Entertainment, the Nelsons!

Christmas with the Nelsons comes to the Miller High Life Theatre, 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue (6th & Kilbourn) in downtown Milwaukee, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 AM Friday, September 13, at the Miller High Life Theatre box office and Ticketmaster.com.

Fresh off securing two Top 10 Billboard Christmas singles in the last two years, Matthew and Gunnar bring their award-winning talent to the stage. This heartwarming multimedia live concert stars the third generation of #1 Nelson family hitmakers, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson. A genuine blend of Everly Brothers-style harmonies and Smothers Brothers-style comedy, multi-platinum recording artists Matthew and Gunnar have been thrilling sold-out audiences worldwide for the past decade with their Ricky Nelson Remembered show…and they’ve got a new gift for you to open!

Not merely a rock concert with a few holiday songs thrown in, Christmas with the Nelsons delivers Christmas classics the Nelson family way. Interweaving quick humor, soaring sibling vocals, and state-of-the-art big screen video, Matthew and Gunnar’s completely NEW show will take you on a sleigh ride through time.

From the “Holly Jolly” 50s when their father, Ricky, was a little boy intent on duct-taping antlers to the family cat…to the 70s’ when “Santa Claus Came to Town” delivering Schwinns for the twins in the era before bike helmets…to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” today with the newest generation of Nelson family kids, who prove that yes, they did in fact turn out to be just like their parents after all…

This is the Christmas show girls and boys of all ages have been waiting for.

The entire Nelson family invites you to celebrate Christmas with the Nelsons!