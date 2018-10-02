press release: Author Matthew Janzen will be at the library to discuss his book "State of Craft Beer". This 272-page journey across the state uses authentic images and stories to showcase the people and places responsible for putting a cold craft beer into the hands of the warm and friendly folks from Wisconsin. After the presentation, stick around for beer samples from The Great Dane. Registration required. Must be 21 or older to attend. Please contact the reference desk at 608-729-1763 or stop by the second floor desk to register.