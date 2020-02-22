Matthew Muneses Quintet with Matthew Endres

× Expand Denis Cheng Matthew Muneses

Presented by BlueStem Jazz.

press release: “(An) extremely competent saxophonist… with shades of (Ornette) Coleman.” – Roger Farbey, All About Jazz

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, and raised in Decatur, Illinois, P. Mauriat Performing Artist Matthew Muneses is an up-and-coming saxophonist currently residing near Chicago. Matthew has become recognized as an up-and-coming talent, garnering recognition as a winner and finalist in multiple educational and open competitions. Recently, Matthew participated in an invitation-only workshop with Steve Coleman and the Five Elements, hosted by the University of Chicago. Through this workshop, he was afforded the opportunity to study with and perform alongside Steve Coleman and members of his band, including Jonathan Finlayson and Miles Okazaki.

In March 2015, Matthew recorded his debut record, “Threshold,” featuring trumpeter Zubin Edalji, pianist Steven Feifke, bassist Raviv Markovitz, drummer Jay Sawyer, and produced by friend and fellow saxophonist, Adam Larson, which was released in November 2015.