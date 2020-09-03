press release: Bierock bar and restaurant is kicking off Labor Day weekend a little early with a free live musical performance outdoors by Matthew Rucker on Thursday Sept. 3 at 6:00 p.m.

This will be Rucker’s second performance at Bierock, following his appearance in 2019 in honor of the global Make Music Day on the summer solstice.

According to the musician himself, Rucker is a multi-instrumentalist who has picked up pieces of the American South, the Midwest, and Germany while continuing to explore the world, one humble working-class journey at a time.

Bierock will feature its expanded patio with extra tables and seating in a fenced-in environment, including canopy, to create an intimate setting for the musical performance.

Please bring extra cash. Tipping the musician is encouraged. Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.