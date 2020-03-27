× Expand Mattiel Brown Mattiel

press release: Lauded Atlanta band Mattiel are announcing additional shows for their first run of coast-to-coast American dates since the release of their much acclaimed second album, Satis Factory, out now via ATO Records.

The last few months have been action packed for the band who first won international praise for their self titled Burger Records’ debut in 2017. Championed by Jack White - who took them out on arena shows around the US - the band signed to ATO for the release of Satis Factory. Their dynamic live performances landed them their TV debut, first in the UK on the BBC’s prestigious Later…with Jools Holland and then on NBC’s Last Call in the U.S, before touring extensively in the UK Europe, on a run that included an impressive three sets - on three different stages - at this summer’s Glastonbury Festival.

Praise for Satis Factory:

“There's something delightfully unique about Mattiel's music. A pinch of garage rock, a touch of psychedelia, some galloping honky-tonk and at the lead, Mattiel Brown's powerful and assertive vocals.” - NPR World Cafe

“An excellent record that both hits immediately and gets better with repeated listens.(4/5 Stars)” - Q Magazine

“Utterly beguiling. (4/5 Stars)” - Mojo

"On her second album Satis Factory, Atlanta’s Mattiel has the alluring sophistication of a classic pop crooner and the stomp of an old time rock ‘n’ roller." - Paste

“Mattiel puts her stodgy garage peers to shame. (4/5 Stars)” - The Guardian

“Witty, characterful rock ‘n’ roll soul. (4/5 Stars)” -The Times of London

“"...an attitude-filled dollup of southern-fried garage rock." - BrooklynVegan

"On Satis Factory, Mattiel blasts out catchy melodies and to-the-point lyrics. It’s music everyone can love. (Top 25 Albums of 2019 So Far)” - BreakThru Radio

“...a potent set of ‘60s-steeped garage-rock inflected with psych-rock, blues, surf and other styles, combining stinging guitars, bright organ riffs, occasional horns and swaggering song hooks." - KEXP

"Satis Factory is a confident demonstration of Mattiel’s vocal power...." - MXDWN

“"...savvy rabble-rouser Mattiel’s cowpunk slam-dunks Satis Factory.." - Maximum Ink