press release:A Room of One's Own welcomes poet Matty Layne Glasgow, author of deciduous qween!

Through the creaking of bedazzled branches and the soft rustle of jeweled leaves, deciduous qween explores the queer world all around us--how we, like our environment, wear and shed different identities in our performance as human, as drag queen, as ancient tree. With an air of Southern Gothic mysticism, the poet reflects on a childhood spent in Houston's bayous, an adolescence rife with curiosity and shame, and a young adulthood marred by the loss of his mother. And it's those sharp edges of loss and the scars they leave behind that linger here, like bark stripped from a swaying willow, or a family bereft of its matriarch.

Matty Layne Glasgow's recent poems have appeared in Crazyhorse, Denver Quarterly, Ecotone, Missouri Review, Poetry Daily, Houston Public Media, and elsewhere. He is a PhD candidate in Creative Writing at the University of Utah where he serves as the Wasatch Writers in the Schools Coordinator and the Assistant Editor for Quarterly West.

UPDATE: Joining Matty will be Iowa Poet Laureate Debra Marquart.

