$15.

media release: Born and raised in an Irish neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, Matty Ryan has been touring and performing throughout the country for years. He stars in the upcoming indie comedy HOLIDAY HOLDUP, and recently appeared on Comedy Central’s CC STAND UP FEATURING. He is currently a producer for the NYC standup Showcase COMEDIANS YOU SHOULD KNOW. He was recognized as a New Face at 2019’s Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, and has been on the road touring with former SNL star Chris Redd for the past two years. Matty’s on-camera credits including roles in the indie films WHO GETS THE DOG and FU BIG PHARMA, and appearances on FOX’s EMPIRE, NBC’s CHICAGO JUSTICE and CHICAGO FIRE, Netflix’s SOUNDTRACK, and the MTV pilot ACTING OUT. A graduate of the prestigious Second City Chicago Training Program, Matty has performed at every major comedy club across the country. He currently resides in New York City, where he can be seen performing at the New York Comedy Club, CYSK, and numerous other clubs across the city.