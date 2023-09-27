media release: In celebration of design + innovation and Innovate Week at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, the M.S. Design + Innovation is proud to present a screening of the documentary, MAU, followed by a live Q & A with the films’ protagonists Bruce Mau and Bisi Williams of the Massive Change Network studio. Light refreshments will be provided.

Wednesday, September 27, 5:30pm, H.F. DeLuca Forum, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, 330 N. Orchard Street, Madison, WI 53715 The 2021 documentary, MAU, tells “the unlikely story of design visionary Bruce Mau and his ever-optimistic push for massive change. From creating Coca Cola's global sustainability platform to rethinking a 1000-year plan for Mecca, Mau has expanded the definition of design over the course of his career. As the film weaves in and out of Mau's work, past and present, it follows his most important project yet: his own life.”

We value inclusion and access for all participants and are pleased to provide reasonable accommodations for this event. The film is closed captioned and the Q+A will be live captioned. Please contact Trudy Watt (tawatt@wisc.edu) to make an accommodation request. Requests must be submitted by 9/20/23.