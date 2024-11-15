Mauree Childress reception
UW Union South-Gallery 1308 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Mauree Childress' "Expanding Perspectives” explores themes of work, strength and beauty through intersectional minorities. Childress’ work focuses on how society values and views essential workers. The end result is a touching exhibition with engaging dialogue about labor. This opening will be on Nov. 15, from 5:30-7 pm, and showing until Jan. 17.
Info
Art Exhibits & Events