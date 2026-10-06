Maurer's Urban Market Grand Opening

media release: Maurer's Urban Market, 801 Cedar Street, Madison, will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, October 10. The store will officially open its doors at 9:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and store owner, Kristie Maurer, welcoming the community to a fresh, convenient, and locally focused grocery experience in South Madison. Designed as a full-service neighborhood market that is easy to navigate, Maurer’s Urban Market will offer fresh produce, premium meat and seafood, prepared meals, grab-and-go options, bakery items, local specialties and everyday essentials, creating a unique food destination and convenient shopping experience.

Through 3 pm opening day, the store will feature specials, in-store sampling, giveaways and branded tote bags. Daily promotions will be posted on the store’s website at mauersurbanmarket.com, where customers are encouraged to check for featured offers, such as fresh tamales from Los Angeles Tortillas, desserts from Madison favorite Lane's Bakery, and other hometown favorites. Indoor café seating, outdoor gathering areas and community programming will make the store a place to meet, as well as shop.

“Maurer’s Urban Market has been thoughtfully designed around the way people shop and eat today,” said Kristie Maurer, owner of Maurer’s Urban Market. “Whether you’re picking up dinner for tonight, shopping for the week or discovering something new from a local producer, we want every visit to feel easy, fresh and enjoyable.”

A neighborhood market built for today’s shopper

Maurer’s Urban Market combines the personal service of an independent grocer with innovative tools that make shopping more convenient and help customers save time and money. Self-checkout-enabled Caper Carts allow customers to see a running total as they shop and check out from the cart, while electronic shelf labels improve pricing accuracy. An opt-in loyalty program and digital coupons will provide additional savings, and store leadership plans to continue rotating weekly specials, including meat and seafood promotions, beyond opening week. The store will also accept Healthy Benefits Cards and offer home delivery, expanding options for residents, including those who rely on public transportation. Partnerships with area growers, bakeries, coffee roasters and food entrepreneurs will bring more Wisconsin-made and locally produced items to store shelves, helping to support the regional food economy. Food highlights will include a fresh seafood case with customer guidance and party-planning support, chef-made salads, rotisserie chicken and a hot bar featuring local favorites— all providing customers delicious, convenient meal options.

An independently owned neighborhood business

Maurer’s Urban Market is an independent woman- owned and operated grocery business. The city of Madison owns the commercial space, and together with other partners, supported the project’s development. Owner Kristie Maurer independently directs the store’s operations, staffing, merchandise selection and community programming. The store complements South Madison’s existing food retailers by providing an independently owned choice with a distinct mix of fresh food, prepared meals, local products, convenient services, value-focused promotions and neighborhood engagement that adds more options for shoppers. Maurer’s Urban Market plans to build community support into its everyday operations through local fundraising partnerships and monthly nonprofit round-up campaigns. Additionally, customer feedback will help shape future merchandise, services, and programming as the store grows with the neighborhood. Regular store hours are Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about Maurer’s Urban Market, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MauersUrbanMarket and Instagram at www.instagram.com/maurersurbanmkt, or visit maurersurbanmarket.com.