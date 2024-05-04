Maury Smith (CD release)

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the Artists.

media release: Saturday, May 4 at Cargo Coffee on East Washington (6:30 to 8:30PM Maury will be releasing his new CD, Dessert (as in the menu course one should eat before appetizers and entrees due to life's inherent uncertainties). Backed by Chris Willman and Keith Heimforth, Maury's promising a rollicking snootfull of original tunes from the new record and some old faves to boot that night at Cargo.