Mauser, Rudeboi, Tinhead, Hypnoassassin, Dave J

press release: SPOIL Anniversary

Feat. MAUSER/RUDEBOI/Peas n Carrots vs. Sync n Pump

9 pm 21+; Free before 10 pm, $5 after

Illuminatus Productions Presents... The annual Ill Prod re-union and anniversary party + showcase and

Rudeboi & Hypno’s birthdays (+more)

@ Crucible Nightclub, 3116 Commercial Ave.

Featuring...

Miles Ahead aka MAUSER -Illinois-

*hybridized jackin acid tech (live + dj)* [[Teklife, Jupiter 4 Records, Plan B Recording, Synapsis Recordings, Generator Records, Chocolate ndustries, Indecence Records, Skulljakkx Recordings, iLLumInAtUS]]

Evil Ed aka RUDEBOI -Indiana-

*chunky funkin house (&jungle?)* [[iLLumInAtUS / Los Solo Lobos]]

Special Battle of the century....

Peas n Carrots Vs. Sync n Pump

Tinhead•Hypnoassassin•Dave J

*4-6 decks, microphones and effects all played on by these 3 rejects* [[Wolf Den, iLLumInAtUS, Trim Records]]

extra lasers/lighting/visuals/sound and decor provided by Illuminatus Productions w/ support by Z. Echo

Vibe provided by talent, hosts, and of course, YOU.

help us once again CELEBRATE LIFE, TECHNO AND THE PURSUIT OF SOMETHING GOOD in a venue designed for the experimental, the avant-garde, the shocking, the dark, the unique and the underground .It's designed for all of us... Let's Re-Unite. No excuses... You deserve to SPOIL yourself again...

ONLY $5 • FREE BEFORE 10PM • DOORS 9PM-2AM • 21&UP W/ VALID ID