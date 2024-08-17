Max Brown Quintet

media release: Trombonist Max Brown leads this group of talented young musicians featuring Peter Mathistad (Tenor), Lance Letellier (Piano), Aden Stier (Bass), and Jordan Kowalski  (Drums), who are all active in the Madison jazz scene. Their set will focus on Jazz Messengers' tunes, hard bop and post bop.

Jazz at Sequoya features local musicians on the third Saturday of every month. The series is generously funded by the Friends of Sequoya Library.

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-266-6385
