media release: Join us in person or online for another edition of Acoustic Moose! Performing live at Audio for the Arts will the Max Brown Sextet.

The Max Brown Sextet plays original compositions and arrangements based in the jazz tradition but sometimes exploring other styles. The Max Brown Sextet has featured a rotating cast of talented musicians and has played in venues such as Fulton Street Collective (Chicago), North Street Cabaret (Madison WI). and Merriman’s Playhouse (South Bend IN).

Max Brown; Trombone and Compositions

Jules Dickey; Alto Sax and Clarinet

Peter Mathistad; Tenor Sax

Lance Letellier; Piano

Aden Stier; Bass

Jordan Kowalski; Drums

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVUfO4WGEeo