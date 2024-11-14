media release: Max Brown; Trombone/Compositions - Jules Dickey; Alto Sax and Clarinet - Peter Mathistad; Tenor Sax - Lance Letellier; Piano - Aden Stier; Bass - Christian Fox; Drums

The Max Brown Sextet, features original compositions and arrangements of straight ahead jazz that occasionally venture into free or unstructured improv, as well as jazz adjacent music that veers towards simplicity. The group is fronted by Madison born trombonist and composer Max Brown. Since moving back to town in fall 2023, Max has became an active member of Madison’s jazz scene. And he is starting to work his way into the Milwaukee and Chicago scenes as well.Max has also built a presence in Indiana, where he spent 6 years from 2017-2023. Earning a Masters of Music (Jazz Studies) from Indiana University Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington and a Bachelor’s Degree (Classical Trombone) from Butler University in Indianapolis.