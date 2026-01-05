Max Johnston, Ailani Singh

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the artists.

media release: Max Johnston: "With an eclectic spattering of genres and tones, this artist offers a veritable stew of sensations and sounds. Engaging, savory and poignant, he’s sure to stimulate each sense (save perhaps the eyes) and leave you with a melody or two to chew on for a couple days.”

“Ailani is a heartfelt singer songwriter from Madison, WI. She prides herself on wearing her heart on her guitar, blending pop, indie and folk styles with soul-stirring, narrative lyricism and powerful, emotive vocals. Her music has always had one goal of doing what other artists have done for her: embrace vulnerability in the hopes that someone listening will feel a little less lonely in this world.”