× Expand Ralf Dombrowski Maxim Lando

press release: For the first concert of the 2021-22 season, Salon Piano Series welcomes back eighteen-year-old Maxim Lando.

Winner of the Gold Medal at the 2017 Berlin International Music Competition, Mr. Lando also won First Prize at the 2018 Young Concert Artists International Auditions. He opened the 2019-20 Young Concert Artists Series with recital debuts at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater and in the Peter Marino Concert at Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall.

In 2020, Mr. Lando was awarded the prestigious Gilmore Young Artist Award, and in January was named Musical America’s “New Artist of the Month”.

Lando's program includes

Chopin - 24 Preludes, Op. 28

Ravel - Gaspard de la nuit

Carl Vine - Piano Sonata No. 1

For the health and safety of everyone, all attendees are required to wear a mask at the concert.

Salon Piano Series dedicates this concert to Jess Anderson.

Maxim Lando’s residency activity is made possible through the Annaliese Soros Educational Residency Fund of Young Concert Artists.

This concert is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Additional support comes from Dr. Robert and Linda Graebner.

Season tickets: $225 for all six concerts, a $75 savings

Single tickets: $45 in advance (students $10), $50 at the door (if any remain)

Service fees apply. Tickets also for sale at Farley's House of Pianos. Student tickets can only be purchased online and are not available the day of the event.

An on-demand video of Maxim Lando's complete August 8 concert will be available to stream from Sunday, August 15 at 4:00 pm to Sunday, August 29 at 11:00 pm.

Tickets for the on-demand video are sold separately and available now for $15. Purchase tickets on eventbrite.com.