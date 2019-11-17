press release: n-the-know musical audiences appreciate Salon Piano Series’ dedication to 19th Century European salon-style concerts and their ability to attract gifted new artists. This year the Series presents three new award-winning pianists, brings back three favorites, and ends the season introducing the well-known New York jazz pianist, Bill Charlap, to Madison. Season tickets are now on sale at salonpianoseries.org. Tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance.

Maxim Lando will perform works by Beethoven, Scriabin, Medtner, and Liszt. This sixteen-year-old winner of the 2018 Young Concert Artists auditions has “a very old musical soul,” says Susan Hall of Berkshire Fine Arts. He first received national attention in 2017 when he performed with Lang Lang at Carnegie Hall’s Gala Opening Night.