press release: State Street's Summer Sidewalk Sale

July 19-21, 2019, State Street. Always the 3rd weekend in July. Rain or Shine

More than 40 years of great bargains on clothing, jewelry, gifts, artwork, sporting goods, books and more, plus fabulous food from State Street and Capitol Square shops and restaurants.For 40 years, Maxwell Street Days has provided bargains, culinary delights and music for more than 30,000 annual attendees.

Why is there a "Maxwell Street Days" on State Street?

Maxwell Street in Chicago, Ill., was home to a famed outdoor market and "urban bazaar" from 1871 to 1994. In 1975, Martin's, a Madison, Wis., clothing store and tailor shop, founded an outdoor sidewalk sale to showcase the State Street shopping district, starting Madison's very own "Maxwell Street Days" tradition.