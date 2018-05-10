press release: "May 1968, the Springtime of Revolution" will be discussed Thursday May 10th 6:30pm at the Madison Central Library 201 W. Mifflin in Room 104. Sponsored by the Peregrine Forum, more info 608-284-9082.

The 1968 brought the Tet Offensive in Vietnam, the Columbia University student uprising, the May-June student-worker revolt in France, and student movements in Mexico/Latin America, West Germany, Italy, Spain, Pakistan, England, Japan, Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia, Poland, and China.

Join us to remember, commemorate, analyze, criticize, and prepare for a rebirth of revolutionary spirit against the toxic death-grip of Late Capitalism.

This forum will be a preview to the "Radical Perspectives on The Sixties" Teach-in and Intergenerational Dialogue to be held Fri and Sat June 15th and 16th in Madison.