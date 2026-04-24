May 3rd Constitution Day

media release: Honoring the legacy of the Polish Constitution of May 3, 1791, and its contributions to the global advancement of democracy.

Sunday, May 3, 2026, 1:30 -3:15 pm, Wisconsin State Capitol – 1st Floor Rotunda

Program will include the Wisconsin Governor's proclamation, citation from the Wisconsin Legislature, and short speeches of distinguished guests and invited speakers.

March 3, 2026, marks the 235th anniversary of signing the "May 3rd Constitution" or " The Third of May Constitution" (pl: Konstytucja Trzeciego Maja), Europe's first written, modern, document of its kind and the world's second only after the United States Constitution that had come into force in 1789.

On May 3, 2026, let's honor the legacy of the May 3rd Constitution and reflect on its significance throughout history. As each anniversary strengthens our commitment to democracy and freedom, let's also recall the Senate Joint Resolution 11 that proclaimed May 3rd of every year to be "Trzeciego Maja Day" in the state of Wisconsin and invited all citizens to join their fellow Wisconsinites of Polish descent in celebrating Polish Constitution Day on this day.

The groundbreaking "May 3rd Constitution" contributed greatly to the global advancements of democracy by codifying the fundamental principles underlying modern democratic societies. Based on the fundamental principle that the power to govern emanates from the people, it promised Polish citizens a democratic form of government with a clear separation of executive, legislative, and judicial powers. It established a bicameral legislature and espoused a system of checks and balances, an independent judiciary, religious freedoms as well as improving status and expanding rights of the oppressed segments of the society, As such, it was a milestone in the history of Europe and a model for other European constitutions. It also embraced the principles on which the United States was built and which have united and inspired both nations for centuries.

Although external powers thwarted the first Polish Constitution, its spirit endured in the hearts of successive generations of Poles and other fighters for freedom. During the 123 years of Poland's partitions and other times of darkness, it served as a beacon of hope amidst adversity and oppression. Until today, its legacy remains a timeless symbol of democratic aspirations, unity, resilience, as well as unrelenting desire for human rights and liberty for all.