May Day Fundraiser

media release: Linden Cohousing and Voces de la Frontera invite you to a special donate what you can May Day fundraising event. The program includes:

-Light dinner and refreshments

-Short presentation with time for Q&A

-Take home May Day resources and materials

Funds raised will allow more immigrant essential workers and their families to be able to participate in the Milwaukee May 1st mass march and Madison May 2nd lobby day.

When: Monday, April 21, from 5-7pm

Where: Linden Cohousing, at 2082 Winnebago St, Madison

*use the backyard entrance.

https://www.facebook.com/events/3645440209087955/