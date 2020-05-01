ONLINE: May Day Home Stay Gay Play

press release: The response to Together In Pride: You Are Not Alone was tremendous! This Friday, May 1, Centerlink is helping raise funds for LGBTQ+ community centers (including OutReach LGBT Community Center) at yet another event, May Day Home Stay Gay Play, a 20th Anniversary cast and crew reunion of Queer As Folk!

Queer As Folk 20th Cast & Crew Reunion Livestream

May 1, 2020, 11AM PT/2PM ET/1PM CT

Join the Cast & Crew from Queer As Folk (U.S.) in this special livestream reunion event. Many special guests are scheduled to appear. In support of LGBTQ+ community centers that are providing essential services in the time of COVID-19, they will also be helping to raise funds for CenterLink and their member centers including OutReach!

Watch on YouTube.