May Day Labor & Community Pancake Breakfast

media release: The Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America (MADSA) will be hosting a pancake breakfast 9am - 11am, May 1st, 2026, at The Crossing 1127 University Avenue, in preparation for Madison May Day 2026. The breakfast is open to all at no cost, with a suggested donation of ten dollars, any proceeds going to the Voces De La Frontera (VDLF) immigrant defense legal fund. The event will feature teach-ins on the history and importance of May Day, music, and a protest art build. There will also be an organizing fair featuring tables from participating partner organizations.

On January 23rd, nearly a million people in the Twin Cities participated in a day of “No Work, No School, No Shopping” to kick ICE out of their community. And they have been largely successful with the tempo of governmental immigration in the Twin Cities dropping sharply in response to their economic strike. This is one event in a long American tradition of economic strikes and stoppages to check governmental overreach.

With multiple ICE raids happening in Madison and the surrounding area, it is imperative that we as the working class– the everyday citizens– make our anger clear and utilize this time tested strategy. Now, unions, faith groups, community organizations, and working people around the U.S. and in Wisconsin are calling for a mass day of action on May 1st, 2026.

MADSA calls on all interested Madison residents to attend, especially those participating in the May Day “No school, no work, no shopping;” or those attending the VDLF rally later in the day. During the event, attendees will be able to meet other community members and build the connections foundational to working class power. A few short speeches will be held during the event, focusing on the labor history around May Day and the importance of this day of collective action in 2026. After enjoying pancakes, attendees are encouraged to join the VDLF rally and at march 12pm, Library Mall 715 State Street. Pancake mix was donated by Taco Madre restaurant on Atwood Ave.

RSVP at: https://actionnetwork.org/events/may-day-2026-labor-community-pancake-breakfast/

Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America is a member-funded 501(c)(4). Support our mission of fighting for people power by donating to us via PayPal.