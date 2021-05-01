media release: Saturday, May 1, at 3:30 PM from the Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S. Park St.

May Day: Workers Rights are HUMAN Rights!

Sponsored by Our Wisconsin Revolution (statewide and Dane County branches) & Madison Socialist Alternative

Workers rights are human rights, and we're done taking abuse. There is simply no room for complacency, regardless of who is running the country. No one is coming to save us, so WE have to save us. If you're a worker, wear your mask and come join Our Wisconsin Revolution, Socialist Alternative, and Allies for Black Lives on Saturday, May 1st at 3:30 at the Madison Labor Temple for a solidarity car caravan and rally, featuring community leaders and organizers as speakers.

Wear red. Cover your cars with window paint, signs, or posters with any of the following demands:

- COVID-19 worker safety & subsidies for all

- Medicare for All

- Living wage + hazard pay for essential workers

- Free high-speed internet for all

- Immigrant workers are essential

- End deportations now

- End discriminatory workplace practices against marginalized communities

- Fully subsidized living expenses for workers and children during the pandemic

- End Fire-at-Will

More info:

Check Facebook Pages of 3 sponsoring organizations.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1430830783927182

https://www.ourwisconsinrev.com/