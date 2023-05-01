May Day
to
Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: May Day 2023
Come together as workers, share some food and celebrate May Day! Workers of the world united! There will be tacos (meat and vegan) dinner. This is an indoor event hosted at the Goodman center Ironworks building.
Evjue Room - Ironworks building (Main goodman center)
Starts: 5pm
Ends: 8:30pm
All ages, family welcome. No childcare but we will have a table with kid activities.
Book trade/sell of lefty books. Tables for any local organizations to put info out.
Please reach out if you would like to endorse the event!
Current endorsing Orgs!
Tempest Collective Madison
Madison Area DSA
Madison for Palestine