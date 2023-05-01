media release: May Day 2023

Come together as workers, share some food and celebrate May Day! Workers of the world united! There will be tacos (meat and vegan) dinner. This is an indoor event hosted at the Goodman center Ironworks building.

Evjue Room - Ironworks building (Main goodman center)

Starts: 5pm

Ends: 8:30pm

All ages, family welcome. No childcare but we will have a table with kid activities.

Book trade/sell of lefty books. Tables for any local organizations to put info out.

Please reach out if you would like to endorse the event!

Current endorsing Orgs!

Tempest Collective Madison

Madison Area DSA

Madison for Palestine

https://www.facebook.com/events/621961375974493/